Four New Upcoming Book Titles Announced for “Star Wars: The High Republic” Publishing Initiative

This morning, Lucasfilm Publishing held a virtual launch event for its new cross-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic, and with it came multiple announcements of newly revealed titles for upcoming books in the series.

Beyond the books listed below, we also learned that authors Justina Ireland and Cavan Scott will be collaborating on tie-in short fiction called “Starlight Stories” for Star Wars Insider magazine.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Monster of Temple Peak will be a new graphic novel by Cavan Scott (Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic comic book) with art by Rachael Stott (Doctor Who).

Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows is a YA novel from author Justina Ireland (Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage), following “the ongoing adventures of Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, Padawan Reath Silas, aspiring inventor Avon Starros, and more.” It will be released on July 27.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Edge of Balance is a manga co-written by Japanese author Shima Shinya (Lost Lad London) and Justina Ireland, with art by Mizuki Sakakibara (Tiger & Bunny). Lucasfilm Publishing says this will be the first in a new series.

Lastly, Star Wars: The High Republic – Race to Crashpoint Tower is a middle-grade novel “filled with high-flying entertainment” by Daniel José Older (IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic), set to be released on June 29.

A previous announcement also revealed the adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott, also due out on June 29. Plus, today Lucasfilm Publishing released a new launch trailer for the Star Wars: The High Republic program as a whole.

Watch Star Wars: The High Republic | Launch Trailer:

Star Wars: The High Republic launches this week with the release of the first two novels and the first issue of Marvel’s comic book.