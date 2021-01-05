ABC Sets Special Coverage of Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

by | Jan 5, 2021 2:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ABC News today announced special coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and Congress’ joint session to certify the votes of the Electoral College. ABC News will present a primetime special, “Election Night: The Georgia Senate Runoffs – Your Voice Your Vote – An ABC News Special,” on Tuesday, January 5 (10:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage joined by ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis, “World News Tonight” Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas and ABC News’ powerhouse political team.

  • ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news channel, will have special coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, January 5, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on “ABC News Live Prime” anchored by Davis.
  • At 8:00 p.m. ET, Llamas will join Davis at the anchor desk. ABC News Live will present special coverage of the congressional Electoral College vote count on Wednesday, January 6, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET anchored by Llamas.
  • ABC News’ powerhouse political team including:
    • Correspondent Steve Osunsami and White House Correspondent Rachel Scott from Georgia
    • Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl
    • Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce
    • Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran
    • “GMA3: What You Need to Know” Co-anchor and Correspondent T.J. Holmes
    • FiveThirtyEight Founder and Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver
    • Political Director Rick Klein
    • Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks
    • Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd
    • Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen, Heidi Heitkamp, Amanda Renteria, LZ Granderson, Kate Shaw, Leah Wright Rigueur, and Mike Muse will provide reporting and analysis.
  • ABC News Radio will cover the Georgia Senate runoff elections, providing Status Reports and Special Reports as news warrants.
  • ABC News Radio will provide a live Instant Special on Wednesday, January 6 at 7:06 p.m., reporting on the joint session of Congress to count the electoral vote.
  • Coverage will be anchored by Correspondent Aaron Katersky, with reporting by Correspondent Karen Travers, Klein and Political Contributor Steve Roberts.
  • The one-hour special will also cover the results of the Georgia Senate runoff and will be available as an “ABC News Radio Specials” podcast after it airs.
  • ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will cover the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the joint session of Congress daily.
  • The “Powerhouse Politics” podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will cover the events in its Wednesday, January 6 episode.  
  • ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections with Multi-Platform Reporters Elizabeth Schulze and Zohreen Shah reporting from Atlanta.
  • Coverage of Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College votes will feature reporting from Multi-Platform Reporters Faith Abubey and Andrew Dymburt, with analysis from Travers from Washington.
  • NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
  • Marc Burstein is the Senior Executive Producer of ABC News Special Events, and Katie den Daas is Executive Producer of ABC News Live.
 
 
