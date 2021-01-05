ABC Sets Special Coverage of Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

ABC News today announced special coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and Congress’ joint session to certify the votes of the Electoral College. ABC News will present a primetime special, “Election Night: The Georgia Senate Runoffs – Your Voice Your Vote – An ABC News Special,” on Tuesday, January 5 (10:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage joined by ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis, “World News Tonight” Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas and ABC News’ powerhouse political team.