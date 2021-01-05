Photos – New Marvel Toys and Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop

Excelsior! Marvel fans visiting Disneyland Resort can stop by the Backlot Premiere Shop to pick up some brand new Marvel toys and apparel based on their favorite characters.
- Some of the new apparel includes shirts featuring Black Widow and Captain Marvel (seen above).
- The Black Widow T-shirt sells for $36.99 and is also available on shopDisney.
- The Captain Marvel T-shirt can be found on shopDisney for $39.99.
- Celebrate Wakanda with this new Black Panther T-shirt.
- You can order this tee online for $36.99.
- I am Groot! And you can be too with this new Groot tee.
- Bring this fan-favorite Guardian home by ordering online for $24.99.
- Dress like the star-spangled man with a plan with this new Captain America tee.
- You can get this Cap shirt on shopDisney for $36.99.
- The Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop also has a selection of Marvel apparel that can’t be found on shopDisney, including an Avengers: Endgame hoodie, Iron Man tee, “I Love You 3000” tee and a Marvel Spirit Jersey.
- And for those who are looking for even more Marvel fun, a variety of Marvel toys can be found in the shop as well.
- This Spider-Man and Spider-Ham action figure bike set can be found on shopDisney for $29.99.
- You can also hero up with these Iron Man Repulsor Gloves, $24.99 on shopDisney.
- Never miss your target with this Avengers: Endgame Hawkeye’s quiver, bow and arrow set for $24.99 on shopDisney.
- Not available on shopDisney, you can become some of your favorite heroes like Thor, Spider-Man and Captain America with these other role-playing toys.
- Plus, get to work like Tony Stark with the Iron Man Hall of Armor Playset.
