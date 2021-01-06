New “20/20: The Dating Game Killer” Focuses on Case of Rodney Alcala

ABC has shared more details about their next installment of 20/20 which will focus on the case of serial killer Rodney Alcala. 20/20: The Dating Game Killer airs this Friday on ABC.

What’s Happening:

The next story to be explored on ABC News' 20/20 focuses on serial killer Rodney Alcala.

focuses on serial killer Rodney Alcala. For more than a decade starting in the late 60s Alcala traveled across the country posing as a professional photographer to lure his victims.

His most brazen move came in 1978 when he went on the popular game show The Dating Game and won.

The 20/20 special will offer first-hand accounts from investigators, victims, eye witnesses and even his court-appointed psychologist.

special will offer first-hand accounts from investigators, victims, eye witnesses and even his court-appointed psychologist. Additionally, the two-hour program will feature interviews with: Tali Shapiro, who miraculously survived an attack by Alcala when she was just eight years old Chris Camacho, former LAPD officer who saved Shapiro’s life Jed Mills, who sat beside Alcala on The Dating Game as a fellow contestant Gina Satriano, LA prosecutor Matt Murphy, Orange County prosecutor victims’ family members And more

20/20 also exclusively features the 2013 interrogation of Alcala by Wyoming authorities about his alleged role in the murder of Christine Thornton 36 years earlier, which he denies.

20/20: The Dating Game Killer airs on Friday, January 8 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.

airs on Friday, January 8 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

Colleen Halpin is senior producer, and Tim Gorin and Amanda Karrh are producers of this episode.

