New “20/20: The Dating Game Killer” Focuses on Case of Rodney Alcala

ABC has shared more details about their next installment of 20/20 which will focus on the case of serial killer Rodney Alcala. 20/20: The Dating Game Killer airs this Friday on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- The next story to be explored on ABC News’ 20/20 focuses on serial killer Rodney Alcala.
- For more than a decade starting in the late 60s Alcala traveled across the country posing as a professional photographer to lure his victims.
- His most brazen move came in 1978 when he went on the popular game show The Dating Game and won.
- The 20/20 special will offer first-hand accounts from investigators, victims, eye witnesses and even his court-appointed psychologist.
- Additionally, the two-hour program will feature interviews with:
- Tali Shapiro, who miraculously survived an attack by Alcala when she was just eight years old
- Chris Camacho, former LAPD officer who saved Shapiro’s life
- Jed Mills, who sat beside Alcala on The Dating Game as a fellow contestant
- Gina Satriano, LA prosecutor
- Matt Murphy, Orange County prosecutor
- victims’ family members
- And more
- 20/20 also exclusively features the 2013 interrogation of Alcala by Wyoming authorities about his alleged role in the murder of Christine Thornton 36 years earlier, which he denies.
- 20/20: The Dating Game Killer airs on Friday, January 8 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.
- David Sloan is senior executive producer.
- Colleen Halpin is senior producer, and Tim Gorin and Amanda Karrh are producers of this episode.
- ABC previously reported that the Huntington Beach Police Department is asking the public to help identify individuals from photographs found in a storage locker belonging to Alcala.
- The photographs were publicly released in 2010 but the individuals have not yet been identified. Police do not know if these people were victimized by Alcala.
- More information and photographs can be found on the abcnews website.