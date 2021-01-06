ABC News Announces Primetime Special Report on U.S. Capitol Siege in Washington, D.C. To Air Tonight at 8:00 PM ET

ABC News has announced a primetime special report airing tonight at, January 6th, at 8:00 PM ET, reporting on U.S. Capitol Siege and Violence in Washington, D.C., and offering continuing breaking news coverage. What’s Happening: ABC News today announced a primetime special report on the siege of the U.S. Capitol and the violence in Washington, D.C. that halted Wednesday’s congressional joint session certifying the Electoral College votes.

The three-hour special report airs Tonight, Wednesday, January 6 (8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage joined by World News Tonight Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ political team. ABC News has provided wall-to-wall coverage of today’s events since 2:26 p.m. ET.

Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ political team. ABC News has provided wall-to-wall coverage of today’s events since 2:26 p.m. ET. Muir is anchoring a special edition of World News Tonight with David Muir at 6:30 p.m. ET.

at 6:30 p.m. ET. Nightline will present a one-hour special edition at 12:06 a.m. ET anchored by Co-anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang.

will present a one-hour special edition at 12:06 a.m. ET anchored by Co-anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang. ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news channel, will carry World News Tonight with David Muir at 6:30 p.m. ET and continue breaking news coverage from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET anchored by Davis and World News Tonight Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas. ABC News Live will also carry the network’s primetime special.

at 6:30 p.m. ET and continue breaking news coverage from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET anchored by Davis and Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas. ABC News Live will also carry the network’s primetime special. ABC News Digital and social accounts will provide continuing breaking news coverage.

ABC News Radio is providing continuing live anchored-coverage on today’s events. It will provide a live Instant Special, Chaos at the Capitol, tonight at 7:06 p.m. ET. Coverage will be anchored by Correspondent Aaron Katersky, with reporting by Correspondent Karen Travers in Washington, Multi-Platform Reporter Ines De La Cuetara at the Capitol, and a team of ABC News political and security analysts and experts. The one-hour special will be available as an ABC News Radio Specials podcast after it airs. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will devote its entire episode on Thursday, January 7 to today’s unfolding events. In addition, the ABC News Radio Update podcast will update each hour with the latest news. Read Related Articles ABC News to Air Primetime Special on The 2020…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special On The 2020…

ABC News to Present Special Coverage of Private…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special with…