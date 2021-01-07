Disney+ Is Launching in Singapore After Deal Is Reached With StarHub

Disney+ will be launching in Singapore starting February 23, 2021, after a deal was reached with local company StarHub to provide the service.
- The news comes from Variety, stating the deal was reached after “StarHub and SingTel ended their carriage deal for Disney’s linear channels package in the city-state.”
- StarHub has set up a website along with an FAQ for those interested in picking up the package once it becomes available.
- Customers will be able to get Disney+ with selected StarHub TV+, Fibre Broadband, and Mobile+ plans.
- No price is currently announced.
What They’re Saying:
- Johan Buse, StarHub’s chief of consumer business group: “We are excited to be the first and only fully-integrated quad-play service provider to raise the entertainment bar for our customers with Disney+, home to some of the most recognizable cultural brands in the world today. With the growing ubiquity of ultra-responsive 5G, our customers will be able to experience true mobility and freedom, enjoying the freshest entertainment at the highest quality anytime, anywhere and on any screen.”