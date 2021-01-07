Limited-Edition Lady Plush Announced as First “Treasures From The Vault” Exclusive

D23 has shared a first look at the very first exclusive plush from “Disney Treasures From The Vault.” Inspired by Disney’s animated classic Lady and the Tramp, this limited-edition Lady plush is the first collectible character in this exclusive Amazon series.
- The exclusive Lady plush stands (or sits) at 13 inches tall and is made of soft velour fabric with embroidered eyes.
- Lady is also wearing her signature gold pendant collar.
- The plush also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing.
- This Lady plush is inspired by a vintage plush that was personally owned by Walt Disney himself.
- D23 Members will be the first to be notified about each month’s theme and have an opportunity to order the month’s design.
- Each month, D23 will provide Members with advance notice of the date the plush will be available for purchase on Amazon.com.
- On Friday, January 8, at 9 a.m. PST, you can head to D23.com for the link to purchase the January Disney Treasures From the Vault, Limited-Edition Lady Plush, Amazon Exclusive Plush
About “Disney Treasures From The Vault”:
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be brought to you by Amazon in 2021 and it is a way for D23 members to collect this new limited-edition plush.
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be a “unique collection that celebrates some of the most beloved Disney characters from the first 50 years of the Walt Disney Company.”
- The inspiration for the collection came from vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s through the 1970s after the Walt Disney Archives Team opened the Disney Vaults.
- D23 Members will be the first to learn about the new plush available on Amazon on the first Thursday of every month.
- Each plush will be available for sale on the following day.
- Be sure to check back for more information on “Disney Treasures From The Vault” as it becomes available.
- You can become a D23 member here.