Limited-Edition Lady Plush Announced as First “Treasures From The Vault” Exclusive

D23 has shared a first look at the very first exclusive plush from “Disney Treasures From The Vault.” Inspired by Disney’s animated classic Lady and the Tramp, this limited-edition Lady plush is the first collectible character in this exclusive Amazon series.

The exclusive Lady plush stands (or sits) at 13 inches tall and is made of soft velour fabric with embroidered eyes.

Lady is also wearing her signature gold pendant collar.

The plush also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing.

This Lady plush is inspired by a vintage plush that was personally owned by Walt Disney himself.

D23 Members will be the first to be notified about each month’s theme and have an opportunity to order the month’s design.

Each month, D23 will provide Members with advance notice of the date the plush will be available for purchase on Amazon.com.

On Friday, January 8, at 9 a.m. PST, you can head to D23.com

About “Disney Treasures From The Vault”: