Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Curse of the Man-Thing” Coming to Comic Shops in April

Announced last month, Marvel is honoring the 50th anniversary of Man-Thing with a new series. Starting in March with AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1, the three-part Marvel Universe-spanning event will continue in April with SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1. In this installment, critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) will be joined by artist Alberto Foche (Dan Dare) who makes his Marvel Comics debut with an unforgettable tale.

Man-Thing’s supernatural abilities have been pirated thanks to the new Marvel villain, Harrower, a zealot intent on clearing humanity off the board so a new species can get a shot at the top. The world burns and fear is the accelerant!

Meanwhile, Spider-Man races across New York desperate to avert disaster and find the one man that just might be able to get through to Man-Thing…his former colleague Curt Connors, A.K.A. The Lizard!

But deep within the Man-Thing’s psyche, it’s Spider-Man that discovers something he never expected: a devilish secret, and a doctor seeking redemption.

Since his creation by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow in 1971’s SAVAGE TALES #1, the misunderstood swamp monster has taught readers the true meaning of fear in thought-provoking tales by legendary creators such as Steve Gerber and R.L. Stine.

Prepare to burn at the Man-Thing’s touch once again when SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 hits stands this April.

