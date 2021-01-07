Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Curse of the Man-Thing” Coming to Comic Shops in April

by | Jan 7, 2021 2:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Announced last month, Marvel is honoring the 50th anniversary of Man-Thing with a new series. Starting in March with AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1, the three-part Marvel Universe-spanning event will continue in April with SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1. In this installment, critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) will be joined by artist Alberto Foche (Dan Dare) who makes his Marvel Comics debut with an unforgettable tale.

  • Man-Thing’s supernatural abilities have been pirated thanks to the new Marvel villain, Harrower, a zealot intent on clearing humanity off the board so a new species can get a shot at the top. The world burns and fear is the accelerant!
  • Meanwhile, Spider-Man races across New York desperate to avert disaster and find the one man that just might be able to get through to Man-Thing…his former colleague Curt Connors, A.K.A. The Lizard!
  • But deep within the Man-Thing’s psyche, it’s Spider-Man that discovers something he never expected: a devilish secret, and a doctor seeking redemption.

  •  Since his creation by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow in 1971’s SAVAGE TALES #1, the misunderstood swamp monster has taught readers the true meaning of fear in thought-provoking tales by legendary creators such as Steve Gerber and R.L. Stine.
  • Prepare to burn at the Man-Thing’s touch once again when SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 hits stands this April.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Steve Orlando: “SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING picks up the second, explosive chapter of our anniversary celebration as cities across the world fall prey to Man-Thing's fire, and the best hope for stopping the blaze rests with not just Spider-Man, but one of this oldest foes: the Lizard. What a blast to watch Man-Thing take Manhattan, and to see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales step up to the plate to defend their city against fear!”
  • Editor Mark Paniccia: “If you like super heroes and the supernatural, you’ll LOVE this high-octane celebration of one of Marvel’s strangest characters. It feels like its own big event. And Steve’s epic story will reveal, amongst other things, an unexpected new dimension of the Marvel Universe.”
 
 
