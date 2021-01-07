Universal Orlando Kicks Off 2021 With Special Offers For Getaways and Annual Passes

Universal Orlando Resort is kicking off 2021 with special offers for getaways, including three months free on 2-park and seasonal passes.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort welcomes 2021 with a selection of special offers that invite guests to plan the ultimate getaway to the award-winning theme park destination this year. And with the upcoming summer debut of a new species of roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, plus the recently-opened and highly-rated The Bourne Stuntacular stunt show and the all-new Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites hotel, now is the perfect time to plan a visit.
- With so much to see and do, guests can take advantage of these offers to enjoy all the thrills and excitement of the destination, including more than 50 amazing experiences across the theme parks – from flying through the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to getting up close with a velociraptor at Raptor Encounter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure; to rocking out to hit songs at 65 m.p.h. on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and witnessing the action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida.
- With select offers, guests can also visit Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park (reopening on or before March 1), a tropical oasis where they can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the views of a 200-foot volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach and braving a 125-foot drop on the Ko’okiri Body Plunge attraction.
- To cap off a day of theme park fun, guests can enjoy incredible dining, shopping and nighttime entertainment at Universal CityWalk.
- Here are the epic offers guests can book beginning today:
- Across Universal Orlando Resort, the health and safety of guests and team members remains the top priority as the destination continues to implement carefully-managed procedures: screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.