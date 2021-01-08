Dave Creek, “Bob’s Burgers” Lead Character Designer, Passes After Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek, the lead character designer for Bob’s Burgers along with work on other shows like Central Park, has died Thursday morning after a skydiving accident last weekend.
- The news comes from Deadline and Cartoon Brew reporting that Creek was in a serious skydiving accident last weekend, passing away Thursday morning.
- In addition to his passion for skydiving, Creek created miniature bonsai treehouses with incredible detail that can be seen on his Instagram account.
- Tributes from colleagues have been coming in through Twitter after the news.
Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw
— Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021
If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. 💔 https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc
— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021
RIP Dave Creek.
Many know his Bob's Burgers work, but I know him as my crazy, Pogues-loving, Himalayan throat-singing college roommate. Here's Dave's Freshman CalArts film, animated entirely in charcoal. I challenge any animation student to do better. https://t.co/27AgX0qIqm
— ⚡️ Austin Madison⚡️ (@munchanka) January 8, 2021