Dave Creek, “Bob’s Burgers” Lead Character Designer, Passes After Skydiving Accident

If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. 💔 https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc

— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021