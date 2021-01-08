Marvel Comics Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Silver Age with “August: 1961” Omnibus Collection

The Silver Age of Marvel Comics began in August of 1961, the month the Fantastic Four made their debut, and now fans can celebrate this historic moment in comics history through a new omnibus, Marvel: August 1961, coming in August 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans can celebrate the 60th anniversary of the start of the Silver Age of Marvel Comics with the Marvel: August 1961 omnibus.
- This hardcover collection combines every comic book published by Marvel during the month of August, 1961, many reprinted here for the first time.
- At the time, Marvel was still publishing other comics like westerns, comedy, science fiction and even romance when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby launched Fantastic Four, changing the future of the company forever.
- Writers featured in the omnibus include Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Don Heck, Stan Goldberg, Al Hartley, Paul Reinman, Jack Keller, Dick Ayers, Bob Forgione, Vince Colletta and more.
- The Marvel: August 1961 omnibus collects the following titles:
- JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #73-74
- KATHY #13
- LIFE WITH MILLIE #13
- PATSY WALKER #97
- AMAZING ADVENTURES (1961) #6
- FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1
- KID COLT, OUTLAW #101
- LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #2
- MILLIE THE MODEL #105
- STRANGE TALES (1951) #90
- TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #23
- TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #25
- GUNSMOKE WESTERN #67
- LOVE ROMANCES #96
- TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84
- AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #7
- PATSY AND HEDY #79
- RAWHIDE KID (1960) #25
- The main edition features new cover artwork by Javier Rodriguez, but fans can find a variant edition with cover art by Jack Kirby at comic shops.