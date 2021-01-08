Marvel Shares Cover Art, Trailer for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Black Panther #23” Coming in February

Early 2021 will be full of new Marvel Comics that longtime readers will surely appreciate. Among the series announced for February is the return of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ take on Black Panther. Today, Marvel shared the cover art for the next issue and released an exciting trailer.

What’s Happening:

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed run on Black Panther returns next month with Black Panther #23 .

. Featuring art by Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim, Black Panther #23 marks the beginning of the epic conclusion of Coates’ redefining work on Black Panther that began in 2016.

marks the beginning of the epic conclusion of Coates’ redefining work on Black Panther that began in 2016. The future of Wakanda begins here! Black Panther #23 hits stands on February 24th.

hits stands on February 24th. Along with sharing the release date, Marvel also gave fans a look at the cover art and revealed a trailer for the comic run.

Black Panther #23

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Art by Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim

Cover by Daniel Acuña

About Black Panther #23:

“Deep in space, T’Challa has discovered an alternate Wakandan society. Known as the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, these ruthless warriors present a dark reflection of T’Challa’s kingdom. Having abandoned their peaceful ways, this powerful empire looks to conquer the cosmos… and Earth’s Wakanda is their next target. This daring, thought-provoking take on the Black Panther mythology also features surprising developments for supporting characters such as Shuri, Storm, and Black Panther’s greatest foe, Erik Killmonger.”

What They’re Saying:

Wil Moss, editor: “We’re so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience. I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait—Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T’Challa’s Wakanda and Emperor N’Jadaka’s Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait’ll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda…”

More Marvel Comics: