Amazon Releases Exclusive Star Wars Hoth Pin Set

Snowtroopers, wampas and AT-ATs, oh my! Celebrate your favorite ice planet from Star Wars with the new Amazon Exclusive Hoth Pin Set.

Amazon.com: Star Wars Hoth Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

What’s Happening:

Amazon.com has released a new exclusive Star Wars enamel pin set celebrating the ice planet Hoth The Empire Strikes Back.

The pin set includes the following six pins: Snowtrooper Visit Hoth Leia Wampa Battle of Hoth Luke Skywalker

The pins are displayed inside a circular window box.

The Empire Strikes Back celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020 and another Amazon exclusive pin set

More Amazon Exclusive Star Wars Pin Sets:

Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set. (Amazon Exclusive)

Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 The Child in The Carriage Six Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

Amazon.com: Star Wars Holiday Character 6 Enamel Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

Amazon.com: Star Wars: Mandalorian Season 2 Mando and The Child 6" Magnetic Enamel Pin (Amazon Exclusive)