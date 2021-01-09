Amazon Releases Exclusive Star Wars Hoth Pin Set

Snowtroopers, wampas and AT-ATs, oh my! Celebrate your favorite ice planet from Star Wars with the new Amazon Exclusive Hoth Pin Set.
Amazon.com: Star Wars Hoth Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)
What’s Happening:
- Amazon.com has released a new exclusive Star Wars enamel pin set celebrating the ice planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back.
- The pin set includes the following six pins:
- Snowtrooper
- Visit Hoth
- Leia
- Wampa
- Battle of Hoth
- Luke Skywalker
- The pins are displayed inside a circular window box.
- The Empire Strikes Back celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020 and another Amazon exclusive pin set from the same company, SalesOne Studios, is also still available.
More Amazon Exclusive Star Wars Pin Sets:
Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set. (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon.com: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 The Child in The Carriage Six Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon.com: Star Wars Holiday Character 6 Enamel Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon.com: Star Wars: Mandalorian Season 2 Mando and The Child 6" Magnetic Enamel Pin (Amazon Exclusive)