Extra Magic Hours Not Returning to Walt Disney World, New Program To Be Implemented

Those who had their fingers crossed for the return of those additional bonus three hours of park time from staying at a Walt Disney World Resort will be saddened upon hearing that the Disney Parks Blog has just announced that Extra Magic Hours will not be returning.

What’s Happening:

When the parks of Walt Disney World

Traditionally, Extra Magic Hours would allow those guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort an additional hour of park time in the morning, or an additional three hours of park time at night. What park varied by the day, with usually one park in the morning scheduled for the perk, and a different park in the evening. Sometimes during peak periods, the perk would be offered at multiple parks per day, but was still only limited to those guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort.

Today, Disney Parks Blog announced that the popular Extra Magic Hours perk would not be returning, and instead to help guests get extra park time in time for the upcoming 50th anniversary, a new early entry program will be put in place that will allow resort guests to access any park 30 minutes early.

The information announced says: “We know how much guests enjoy extra park time, so coming later this year as part of our 50th anniversary celebration, Disney Resort hotel guests and guests of other select hotels will be able to enjoy more fun with 30-minute early entry to ANY theme park, EVERY day. It’ll be a great way to get a jump start on your Disney day, no matter the day! As a reminder, the Extra Magic Hours benefit was suspended when Walt Disney World Resort reopened last summer, and as we continue to manage attendance with health and safety top of mind, Extra Magic Hours will not return. The new early theme park entry benefit helps us better spread visitation across all four theme parks, while providing added flexibility by giving guests extra early park time on each day of their vacation and in the park of their choosing. Please note that guests need valid admission and a park reservation made via the Disney Park Pass system to enter a theme park.”

Walt Disney World is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year, but no specific date for the launch of this new early entry program has been announced at this time.

In the same entry, it was also announced that Disney’s Magical Express service, transporting guests from the Orlando International Airport directly to Walt Disney World, will be ending in 2022