College Students Can Get Hulu for $1.99 a Month With This New Offer

A new offer has been announced for college students letting you sign up for Hulu for $1.99 a month, a 65% savings. The deal continues for as long as you’re a verified college student.
- The deal uses Sheer ID to verify college status for those signing up.
- If you are an existing Hulu subscriber, you can still sign up for the deal by logging into your account and clicking on the “Get Offer” button.
- You can sign up now and get more information about the deal by going to hulu.com/student.