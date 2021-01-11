College Students Can Get Hulu for $1.99 a Month With This New Offer

A new offer has been announced for college students letting you sign up for Hulu for $1.99 a month, a 65% savings. The deal continues for as long as you’re a verified college student.

The deal uses Sheer ID to verify college status for those signing up.

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber, you can still sign up for the deal by logging into your account and clicking on the “Get Offer” button.

You can sign up now and get more information about the deal by going to hulu.com/student