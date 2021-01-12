Disney To Halt Political Contributions To Lawmakers After Storming of U.S. Capitol

The Walt Disney Company has halted political donations to those who voted against certifying the election results in the wake of Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol, according to Bloomberg.

What’s Happening:

Disney said earlier today that it will not be making any political donations and contributions this year to those lawmakers and politicians who voted to reject the certification of the results of the Electoral college last week, on January 6th.

The Walt Disney Company follows other companies, including Wal-Mart, JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola, and 3M who have taken a similar stance.

The companies are largely rethinking their political contributions following the deadly unrest and riots that took place last week on Capitol Hill, prompted by Republican officials and President Donald Trump who were challenging the election results.

The Walt Disney Company is the largest entertainment company in the world, and along with these other companies are using these efforts as a push to punish politicians who sought to undermine the U.S. election.

What They’re Saying: