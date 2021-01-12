Downtown Disney Celebrating 20 Years With Special Offers at Various Merchants

To celebrate today’s 20th anniversary of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, the Disneyland Ambassador team has tweeted a video showing off some special offers to mark the occasion.
Today we're celebrating 20 years of #DowntownDisney! Check out these offers from Sephora (valid 1/12–1/17), Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express (valid 1/12) and Wetzel’s Pretzels (valid 1/12). Disney not liable for offers or their fulfillment. See store locations for details. pic.twitter.com/0yoir7PIRf
— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) January 12, 2021
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate 20 years of the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, Disney has tweeted out a short video revealing some specials at numerous participating vendors in Downtown Disney.
- The Disneyland Ambassador team shows special offers at Sephora, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen and more.
- Ralph Brennan’s and Wetzel’s offers are only valid today, while Sephora’s special offers are valid until the 17th.
- Although the Downtown Disney District, including the expansion onto Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure, is reopened, restaurants and dining locations that do not offer take-out have closed at this time. Guests are not permitted to open or consume any food or beverage items on property, and food and beverage items must be taken to-go, for consumption off property only.
- Opening 20 years ago today, the Downtown Disney District was part of the major expansion to Disneyland that also included Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney’s California Adventure Park (now Disney California Adventure). Downtown Disney is a shopping, retail, and entertainment district that connects all parts of the Disneyland Resort, composed not only of the aforementioned offerings, but gardens and fountains as well, keeping the fun and magic of Disneyland alive even when the parks are closed.