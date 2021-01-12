FX Cancels “Redeemer” as Matthew McConaughey Exits Series

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that following Matthew McConaughey’s departure from Redeemer, FX is looking to part ways with Nic Pizzolatto and his first-look deal as they scrap plans for the series.
What’s Happening:
- Following the success of HBO’s True Detective, FX and Fox 21 made a first-look deal with creator Nic Pizzolatto and made a script-to-series offer for Redeemer.
- The project would’ve reunited Pizzolatto with True Detective star Matthew McConaughey.
- Following Disney’s restructuring of their content creation teams, which merged 20th Television and Touchstone Television, the company is no longer interested in Redeemer with Matthew McConaughey having left the project.
- In addition, the first-look deal that was signed in January 2020 had two years remaining and Disney is reportedly negotiating an exit package to end it early.
- During the Disney Investor Day, multiple FX series were discussed but Redeemer wasn’t among them.
- Redeemer was based on the novel The Churchgoer by Patrick Morgan.