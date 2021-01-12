The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure Is Coming to EPCOT This February

Disney has announced The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure is coming to the American Adventure Pavilion at EPCOT this February.
- Carmen Smith, Creative Executive, and Vice President Creative Development and Inclusive Strategies at Walt Disney Imagineering made the announcement this morning during a press event at EPCOT.
- You will be joining Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s Soul on a musical tour across America. You’ll explore New Orleans, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico
- Disney is working with museums from New Orleans, New York, and more.
- We can’t wait to see this exhibit in February and we’ll be posting updates as they come through.