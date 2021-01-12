Topps Celebrates Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” with Concept Art Series Digital Collectibles

Even though Mando Mondays are over, Topps is continuing the Star Wars tradition with their digital card Concept Art Series. Releasing on Monday afternoons, the Concept Art Series will feature images from the end credits of The Mandalorian season 2.

What’s Happening:

Now that the exciting Season 2 of The Mandalorian has finished, The Topps Company

has finished, Picking up where “ Mando Mondays

The series features the artwork of artists: Christian Alzmann Anton Grandert Brian Matyas Ryan Church And More

Fans can find the Concept Art Series and more through the Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps

Cards will be available in the Pack Store starting at 2pm ET, starting with “Chapter 9: The Marshall” and will continue every Monday with a new set from each episode.

Here’s a peek at some of the Concept Art Series from Chapter 9, Chapter 10 and Chapter 11:

“Chapter 9: The Marshall”

“Chapter 10: The Passenger”

“Chapter 11: The Heiress”

Fans can download Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps free in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store