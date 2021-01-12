Vacation Homes, Luxury Hotel and More Announced as Part of Evermore Orlando Resort Project

Guests looking for the ultimate vacation destination close to Walt Disney World will have to wait a few years for their dreams to be realized, but this place is coming. Dart Interests has announced a Evermore Orlando Resort, a redevelopment project that includes vacation rental homes, flats, and a luxury hotel neighboring the Most Magical Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

Dart Interests Evermore Orlando Resort

The 1,100-acre resort complex bordering Walt Disney World

Evermore Orlando Resort will give guests peace of mind when it comes to renting a vacation home and will be able to accommodate groups and families of all sizes.

The resort will eventually be home to 10,000 bedrooms with a variety of options including single homes, villas, flats and hotel guestrooms. Vacation home sizes will range from 2-11 bedroom units. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. 76 four-bedroom flats 41 two and four-bedroom villas A luxury Conrad hotel with 433 rooms, including 51 suites and 10 spacious family suites



At completion of Evermore’s first phase, it will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences.

Bookings for Evermore Orlando Resort are slated to launch in 2022 with the grand opening for the first guests anticipated for summer 2023.

Hilton CleanStay:

The hotel will open with Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in properties around the world.

The elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Conrad Orlando guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Amenities:

Evermore Orlando Resort will feature a massive 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay. This proprietary design incorporates unique, environmentally sustainable technology.

The surrounding beach areas will feature: Zero entry swim areas Bars Cabanas Private fire-pits Aquatic adventure area

Other amenities will include: A food hall & gourmet market Casual resort restaurant Two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events A new 18-hole Nicklaus Design course will open with the resort and pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress.



What They’re Saying: