Vacation Homes, Luxury Hotel and More Announced as Part of Evermore Orlando Resort Project

by | Jan 12, 2021 12:57 PM Pacific Time

Guests looking for the ultimate vacation destination close to Walt Disney World will have to wait a few years for their dreams to be realized, but this place is coming. Dart Interests has announced a Evermore Orlando Resort, a redevelopment project that includes vacation rental homes, flats, and a luxury hotel neighboring the Most Magical Place on Earth.

What’s Happening: 

  • Dart Interests, has announced the launch of their latest project, Evermore Orlando Resort, a comprehensive redevelopment of Villas at Grand Cypress.
  • The 1,100-acre resort complex bordering Walt Disney World brings a new approach to the traditional vacation home rental experience and debuts the latest addition to the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio.
  • Evermore Orlando Resort will give guests peace of mind when it comes to renting a vacation home and will be able to accommodate groups and families of all sizes.

  • The resort will eventually be home to 10,000 bedrooms with a variety of options including single homes, villas, flats and hotel guestrooms. Vacation home sizes will range from 2-11 bedroom units.
    • The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms.
    • 76 four-bedroom flats
    • 41 two and four-bedroom villas
    • A luxury Conrad hotel with 433 rooms, including 51 suites and 10 spacious family suites

  • At completion of Evermore’s first phase, it will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences.
  • Bookings for Evermore Orlando Resort are slated to launch in 2022 with the grand opening for the first guests anticipated for summer 2023.

Hilton CleanStay:

  • The hotel will open with Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in properties around the world.
  • The elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Conrad Orlando guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Amenities:

  • Evermore Orlando Resort will feature a massive 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay. This proprietary design incorporates unique, environmentally sustainable technology.
  • The surrounding beach areas will feature:
    • Zero entry swim areas
    • Bars
    • Cabanas
    • Private fire-pits
    • Aquatic adventure area
  • Other amenities will include:
    • A food hall & gourmet market
    • Casual resort restaurant
    • Two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events
    • A new 18-hole Nicklaus Design course will open with the resort and pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests: “With the launch of the Evermore project, Dart is introducing an entirely new hospitality category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes. We are creating the first-ever wholly owned, large-scale community of purpose-built vacation rental homes and operating them with hotel-quality standards and world-class resort amenities….Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards. Our scale also means that we can deliver a wider array of services to our guests making their visit easier and more enjoyable.”  
  • Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton: “We are incredibly excited to expand on our strong presence in the Orlando market and introduce the Conrad brand to a new city. Conrad Orlando at Evermore will undoubtedly be a sought-after destination for Orlando travelers and will provide guests with outstanding service and impactful experiences when they visit the city.”
  • Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts: “The signing of Conrad Orlando marks a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of our discerning travelers. This hotel’s ideal location within Orlando and near Walt Disney World, along with Conrad’s prestigious reputation for delivering intuitive service, infinite connections and modern design will ensure guests leave feeling truly inspired by their stay with us.”
  • David Pace, President of Dart Interests Florida: “Our willingness to go forward with Evermore in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is testimony to the resilience of the Orlando market, its talented workforce and our unique Disney-adjacent location. Our owners have been invested in this project long before COVID-19 and we’re embracing new group travel trends through a lens of innovation. Our commitment to Orange County and strong belief in the power of tourism give us renewed energy to build a resort that will elevate the current hospitality landscape and position Evermore to become one of Orlando’s most desired vacation destinations.”
 
 
