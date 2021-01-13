2020-2021 NHL Season Comes to ESPN+ Starting January 14th

This winter hockey fans will have plenty of games to keep them entertained as the 2020-21 NHL season starts on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

The 2020-21 NHL season on ESPN+

Throughout the first two months of the season, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning will return to the ice with six appearances on ESPN+.

The schedule also features 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs rematches, including: January 30 & 31 – The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Islanders in a second round rematch on back-to-back nights February 23 – The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Lightning following their 4-1 series defeat in the first round last season February 27 – The Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche looking to make up for their first round loss in 2020



In the Crease:

ESPN+ In The Crease , co-hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, debuting its new season on January 14th.

In the Crease brings viewers comprehensive highlights and analysis of NHL games, plus interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers and more.

brings viewers comprehensive highlights and analysis of NHL games, plus interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers and more. New episodes will be available every morning following game nights at 10 am ET and available anytime on demand.

More NHL Coverage:

ESPN.com’s extensive NHL coverage will continue this season led by Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.

Fans can also expect to find Wyshynski’s unique perspective – including his weekly column, “The Wysh List” — as part of the expanded ESPN+ editorial offering.

NHL on ESPN+ Early Season Schedule

Date Time(ET) Event Thursday, January 14 7 pm Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres 9 pm Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Friday, January 15 7 pm Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning 9 pm St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Saturday, January 16 7 pm Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators 8 pm Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators Monday, January 18 9 pm Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, January 19 7:30 pm Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings 8 pm Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Wednesday, January 20 10 pm Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, January 21 10 pm Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings Friday, January 22 7 pm Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs 8:30 pm Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars Saturday, January 23 7 pm Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets 8 pm Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues Sunday, January 24 7 pm New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins 9 pm Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, January 26 9 pm San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, January 28 7 pm Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins 9 pm St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, January 30 7 pm Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers Sunday, January 31 7 pm New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers 8 pm St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks Monday, February 1 8 pm Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, February 2 7 pm New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins 10 pm Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers Thursday, February 4 7 pm Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders 9 pm Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche Friday, February 5 7 pm Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning 10 pm San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks Saturday, February 6 7 pm Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders 7:30 pm Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins Sunday, February 7 3 pm Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild Monday, February 8 8 pm Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators Tuesday, February 9 7 pm Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals 10 pm Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames Thursday, February 11 7 pm Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers Saturday, February 13 7 pm Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers 8 pm Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars Monday, February 15 7:30 pm Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings 10 pm Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, February 16 8:30 pm Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars 10 pm Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings Thursday, February 18 7 pm Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins Friday, February 19 7:30 pm Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 9 pm Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Saturday, February 20 7 pm Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens 9 pm Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks Sunday, February 21 5 pm New York Rangers at Washington Capitals Monday, February 22 7 pm Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils 9 pm Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Tuesday, February 23 7:30 pm Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings 10 pm Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks Thursday, February 25 7 pm Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Friday, February 26 7 pm Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres 10:30 pm St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks Saturday, February 27 8 pm Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks 9 pm Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes Sunday, February 28 3 pm Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres 5 pm Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders