2020-2021 NHL Season Comes to ESPN+ Starting January 14th

This winter hockey fans will have plenty of games to keep them entertained as the 2020-21 NHL season starts on ESPN+.
What’s Happening:
- The 2020-21 NHL season on ESPN+ will begin Thursday, January 14th, featuring a 68-game schedule across its first two months.
- Throughout the first two months of the season, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning will return to the ice with six appearances on ESPN+.
- The schedule also features 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs rematches, including:
- January 30 & 31 – The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Islanders in a second round rematch on back-to-back nights
- February 23 – The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Lightning following their 4-1 series defeat in the first round last season
- February 27 – The Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche looking to make up for their first round loss in 2020
In the Crease:
- ESPN+ will also bring hockey fans the return of its exclusive daily NHL show, In The Crease, co-hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, debuting its new season on January 14th.
- In the Crease brings viewers comprehensive highlights and analysis of NHL games, plus interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers and more.
- New episodes will be available every morning following game nights at 10 am ET and available anytime on demand.
More NHL Coverage:
- ESPN.com’s extensive NHL coverage will continue this season led by Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.
- Fans can also expect to find Wyshynski’s unique perspective – including his weekly column, “The Wysh List” — as part of the expanded ESPN+ editorial offering.
NHL on ESPN+ Early Season Schedule
|
Date
|
Time(ET)
|
Event
|
Thursday, January 14
|
7 pm
|
Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres
|
9 pm
|
Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers
|
Friday, January 15
|
7 pm
|
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
9 pm
|
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
|
Saturday, January 16
|
7 pm
|
Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
|
8 pm
|
Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators
|
Monday, January 18
|
9 pm
|
Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
|
Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers
|
Tuesday, January 19
|
7:30 pm
|
Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings
|
8 pm
|
Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
|
Wednesday, January 20
|
10 pm
|
Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks
|
Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Thursday, January 21
|
10 pm
|
Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
|
Friday, January 22
|
7 pm
|
Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
|
8:30 pm
|
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
|
Saturday, January 23
|
7 pm
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets
|
8 pm
|
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues
|
Sunday, January 24
|
7 pm
|
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
9 pm
|
Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets
|
Tuesday, January 26
|
9 pm
|
San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
|
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Thursday, January 28
|
7 pm
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins
|
9 pm
|
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Saturday, January 30
|
7 pm
|
Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
|
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Sunday, January 31
|
7 pm
|
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
|
8 pm
|
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks
|
Monday, February 1
|
8 pm
|
Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets
|
Tuesday, February 2
|
7 pm
|
New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
10 pm
|
Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers
|
Thursday, February 4
|
7 pm
|
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
|
9 pm
|
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
|
Friday, February 5
|
7 pm
|
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
10 pm
|
San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
|
Saturday, February 6
|
7 pm
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
|
7:30 pm
|
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
|
Sunday, February 7
|
3 pm
|
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
|
Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild
|
Monday, February 8
|
8 pm
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
|
Tuesday, February 9
|
7 pm
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
|
10 pm
|
Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames
|
Thursday, February 11
|
7 pm
|
Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens
|
New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Saturday, February 13
|
7 pm
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
|
8 pm
|
Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars
|
Monday, February 15
|
7:30 pm
|
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings
|
10 pm
|
Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks
|
Tuesday, February 16
|
8:30 pm
|
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
|
10 pm
|
Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings
|
Thursday, February 18
|
7 pm
|
Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
|
New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
|
Friday, February 19
|
7:30 pm
|
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings
|
9 pm
|
Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
|
Saturday, February 20
|
7 pm
|
Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens
|
9 pm
|
Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks
|
Sunday, February 21
|
5 pm
|
New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
|
Monday, February 22
|
7 pm
|
Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils
|
9 pm
|
Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
|
Tuesday, February 23
|
7:30 pm
|
Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings
|
10 pm
|
Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
|
Thursday, February 25
|
7 pm
|
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
|
Friday, February 26
|
7 pm
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres
|
10:30 pm
|
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks
|
Saturday, February 27
|
8 pm
|
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks
|
9 pm
|
Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
|
Sunday, February 28
|
3 pm
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres
|
5 pm
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders