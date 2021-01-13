2020-2021 NHL Season Comes to ESPN+ Starting January 14th

by | Jan 13, 2021 2:28 PM Pacific Time

This winter hockey fans will have plenty of games to keep them entertained as the 2020-21 NHL season starts on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2020-21 NHL season on ESPN+ will begin Thursday, January 14th, featuring a 68-game schedule across its first two months.
  • Throughout the first two months of the season, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning will return to the ice with six appearances on ESPN+.
  • The schedule also features 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs rematches, including:
    • January 30 & 31 – The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Islanders in a second round rematch on back-to-back nights
    • February 23 – The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Lightning following their 4-1 series defeat in the first round last season
    • February 27 – The Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche looking to make up for their first round loss in 2020

In the Crease:

  • ESPN+ will also bring hockey fans the return of its exclusive daily NHL show, In The Crease, co-hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, debuting its new season on January 14th.
  • In the Crease brings viewers comprehensive highlights and analysis of NHL games, plus interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers and more.
  • New episodes will be available every morning following game nights at 10 am ET and available anytime on demand.

More NHL Coverage:

  • ESPN.com’s extensive NHL coverage will continue this season led by Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.
  • Fans can also expect to find Wyshynski’s unique perspective – including his weekly column, “The Wysh List” — as part of the expanded ESPN+ editorial offering.

NHL on ESPN+ Early Season Schedule

Date

Time(ET)

Event

Thursday, January 14

7 pm

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres

9 pm

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

Friday, January 15

7 pm

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning

9 pm

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

Saturday, January 16

7 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

8 pm

Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators

Monday, January 18

9 pm

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers

Tuesday, January 19

7:30 pm

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings

8 pm

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

Wednesday, January 20

10 pm

Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks

Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights

Thursday, January 21

10 pm

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

Friday, January 22

7 pm

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs

8:30 pm

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Saturday, January 23

7 pm

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets

8 pm

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues

Sunday, January 24

7 pm

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

9 pm

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets

Tuesday, January 26

9 pm

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights

Thursday, January 28

7 pm

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

9 pm

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, January 30

7 pm

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

Sunday, January 31

7 pm

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

8 pm

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks

Monday, February 1

8 pm

Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets

Tuesday, February 2

7 pm

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

10 pm

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, February 4

7 pm

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders

9 pm

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche

Friday, February 5

7 pm

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

10 pm

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

Saturday, February 6

7 pm

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

7:30 pm

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

Sunday, February 7

3 pm

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild

Monday, February 8

8 pm

Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators

Tuesday, February 9

7 pm

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

10 pm

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames

Thursday, February 11

7 pm

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, February 13

7 pm

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

8 pm

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars

Monday, February 15

7:30 pm

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings

10 pm

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, February 16

8:30 pm

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

10 pm

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, February 18

7 pm

Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Friday, February 19

7:30 pm

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

9 pm

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

Saturday, February 20

7 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

9 pm

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks

Sunday, February 21

5 pm

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

Monday, February 22

7 pm

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

9 pm

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

Tuesday, February 23

7:30 pm

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

10 pm

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, February 25

7 pm

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Friday, February 26

7 pm

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres

10:30 pm

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, February 27

8 pm

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks

9 pm

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, February 28

3 pm

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres

5 pm

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
