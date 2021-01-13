“Big City Greens” Renewed for Season 3 at Disney Channel

Disney Channel has renewed their hit animated series Big City Greens for a third season, according to Deadline.

Disney Channel has renewed big City Greens for a third season and given Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton, the creators of the animated series, an overall deal with Disney Television Animation.

for a third season and given Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton, the creators of the animated series, an overall deal with Disney Television Animation. Under this new overall deal, Chris and Shane Houghton with continue to work on Big City Greens while also developing new animated series, movies and shorts for both Disney Channel and Disney+.

while also developing new animated series, movies and shorts for both Disney Channel and Disney+. Big City Greens follows Cricket Green, who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice.

follows Cricket Green, who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. The animated series premiered in 2018 and has ranked among the top five animated series across all of cable with children and girls ages 6-11 for the past two quarters.

What they’re saying:

Meredith Roberts, SVP/General Manager, Television Animation, at Disney Channels: “Chris and Shane have a wonderfully unique vision for characters and stories with both humor and heart, and we’re especially pleased to continue working with them on more Big City Greens and other creative ventures.”

“Chris and Shane have a wonderfully unique vision for characters and stories with both humor and heart, and we’re especially pleased to continue working with them on more Big City Greens and other creative ventures.” Chris and Shane Houghton in a joint statement: “We are excited to be deepening our relationship with Disney. They have been very supportive of us and our crazy ideas, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow Big City Greens as well as develop new and exciting projects together.”

Big City Greens stars:

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green

Artemis Pebdani ( Scandal ) as sweet Gramma Alice

) as sweet Gramma Alice Marieve Herington ( How I Met Your Mother ) as quirky older sister Tilly Green

) as quirky older sister Tilly Green Bob Joles (Puss in Boots) as hard-working father Bill Green.

The creative team includes: