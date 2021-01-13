Voices of the Disneyland Resort Coach Baby Groot in New Disney Parks TikTok Video

The voices of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon, tried coaching Baby Groot in the recording studio in the latest Disney Parks TikTok video.
@disneyparks
At least we tried 🤷♀️🤷♂️ 🎤 #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #CaliforniaAdventure #VoiceActor #Voice #Groot
What’s Happening:
- Husband and wife Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon, who are the voices of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively, try recruiting a new voice for the parks.
- Baby Groot, who is featured in the Disney California Adventure attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!, steps into the recording studio, but can’t get the lines right.
- True to his character, every announcement he’s tasked with comes out with a different variation of “I am Groot.”
- The toy featured in the video is the Groot Interactive Talking Toy, which can sit on your shoulder and responds to 20 spoken phrases and can be paired with a special Groot Bluetooth Speaker, sold separately.
- This Baby Groot Talking Toy is exclusive to Disney Parks and shopDisney.