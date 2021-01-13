“Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval” Starts February 6 at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has announced “Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval.” The event will run from February 6 through March 28, 2021 at Universal Studios Florida.

“Experience an international food fest with cuisine and entertainment inspired by international Carnaval celebrations. Sample the flavors of Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Spain and other regions including, of course, New Orleans. Plus enjoy spectacular floats on display, street entertainment, music, beads and more throughout the theme park.”

For the first-time, the Mardi Gras parade floats will be stationed all around Universal Studios Florida for Guests to get up-close and take photos. The theme park will also be decorated for the celebration.

A Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be opened similar to what was done for Halloween and Christmas events in 2020 with merchandise and more inside the themed area.

There will also be a Mardi Gras scavenger hunt and special food offerings around City Walk and the Resort hotels.

There will be 13 food stations around the park adding up to over 70 dishes and beverages to experience including: Fan-favorite Cajun cuisine from New Orleans, such as a Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya, Beignets and other Big Easy delights Classic Carnaval dishes from the islands, such as Pernil & Mofongo from Puerto Rico, a vegan Pholourie from Trinidad and Tobago and Jerk Chicken from the Bahamas Pork Schnitzel Sliders and Bavarian Pretzels from Germany, iconic Paella Mixta and Leche Frita from Spain and Belgium Liege Waffles from Belgium Other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.

The event is included with Universal Studios Florida ticket purchases and annual passes.

You can learn more about the event including full menus at UniversalOrlando.com and get booking information at Universal Fan Travel.