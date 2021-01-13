Marvel’s Champions Will Go Undercover to Change the World This April

The Champions’ latest ongoing series continues this April with an all-star new creative team and a killer new threat. Taking over from acclaimed creative team of Eve L. Ewing, Simon Di Meo and Bob Quinn, writer Danny Lore (Ironheart 2020) and artist Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart) will kick off a brand-new storyline starting in CHAMPIONS #6.

Launched last year, CHAMPIONS has ushered in a redefining era for some of Marvel’s most popular heroes such as Ms. Marvel, Nova, and Miles Morales.

Now, the Marvel Universe will need the Champions more than ever as an extraordinary new threat emerges that only the Champions can take down in the new “Killer App” story arc.

The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it’s time to fight dirty. A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala’s Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside. But the company’s wildly popular self-help app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes. Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it’s over?

Luciano Vecchio, known for his work on books like Ironheart and the upcoming King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling, continues to bring Marvel’s young heroes to life with his vibrant and eye-catching style.

Don’t miss this definitive chapter in the sagas of Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Miles Morales, and more when CHAMPIONS #6 hits stands in April!

