Ubisoft Will Be Making an Open-World “Star Wars” Game

Lucasfilm Games has been busy this new year with the branding announcement and new Indiana Jones game in development, but it hasn’t stopped yet. Today, it was announced that Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games will be working on an open-world Star Wars game.
We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure!
Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o
— Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021
- The news comes from Wired, where it was announced that Lucasfilm Games has reached an agreement with Ubisoft to create an open-world Star Wars game.
- The project will be developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, which makes it the first studio to work on a console Star Wars game since EA had signed the exclusive deal for the franchise through 2023.
- Julian Gerighty, will be the games creative director, who previously worked on The Division 2 and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.
- We’re not sure if this has anything to do with the news that broke in 2019 around the same time that EA had canceled their open-world Star Wars project.
What They’re Saying:
- Yves Guillemot, Cofounder and CEO of Ubisoft: “The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters, and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before.”
- Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm: “As we look to the next 50 years of Lucasfilm, we look forward to continuing the wonderful legacy in games, which has introduced so many memorable characters and stories. These new collaborations will allow the Lucasfilm Games team to pursue fresh and exciting directions in the storytelling of Star Wars and Indiana Jones in imaginative and different ways than those explored by our films.”
You can check out the full story on Wired for more interviews with Lucasfilm Games. This is an exciting future for Lucasfilm Games, their franchises, and us as gamers, as we’ll be getting unique experiences from a multitude of game developers we haven’t seen before due to the exclusivity agreements that were previously in place.