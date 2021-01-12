A New “Indiana Jones” Game Has Been Announced From Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda

Lucasfilm Games has announced a new Indiana Jones game being produced by Bethesda and developed by MachineGames.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is being developed by the award-winning studio, @MachineGames, and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. Learn more at https://t.co/cfr49ZN4ei. https://t.co/iUpMVlnC1O — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 12, 2021

MachineGames is the creator behind Wolfenstein: The New Order, so they know their way around battling Nazis, perfect for a new Indiana Jones game.

The game will have an original story made for the franchise, executive produced by Todd Howard (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls) in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

, ) in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Bethesda is known for their work on such franchises as Wolfenstein, Fallout, DOOM, and The Elder Scrolls.

Few details have been given, but we'll be sure to update once we know more.