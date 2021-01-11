Lucasfilm Games Reveals New Logo for All Future Games

It was announced today that Lucasfilm Games is the new identity for all games from Lucasfilm. They have rebranded their Twitter and Facebook pages from the announcement with a new logo along with a sizzle reel.

New year, new look! Welcome to the new and improved Twitter page for news and information from Lucasfilm Games. Learn more at https://t.co/NCoLkEIrQb: https://t.co/AHkU85qzEt This is Lucasfilm Games: https://t.co/kpYrEKDtKI — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 11, 2021

They will be using the social media channels to give fans the latest news and announcements for all things Lucasfilm Games.

The new logo will also appear in all gaming titles moving forward.

We had reported back in March 2019 about the revival of Lucasfilm Games

