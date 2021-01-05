EA Games has just released a new cosmetic offering for Star Wars: Squadrons gamers. Fans can now unlock a new lightsaber hilt inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic.
What’s Happening:
- EA Games is joining in the excitement surrounding Lucasfilm Publishing’s multi platform series Star Wars: The High Republic by bringing an element of the initiative to their Star Wars: Squadrons game.
- For a limited time, fans can unlock a new lightsaber hilt inspired by The High Republic.
- EA Star Wars tweeted the news along with a picture of the hilt so fans could have a full appreciation for what new accessory is all about.
Rejoice, Pilots! A new lightsaber hilt, inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic, can now be unlocked for your starfighters!
Read up on all The High Republic era content coming across the galaxy: https://t.co/LnefxF3jAg pic.twitter.com/eeKcVZJicl
— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 5, 2021
- The hilt is wooden and features carvings along with what appears to be metallic embellishment at the base and lower two-thirds. The top has turquoise blue crystal in the center and two thin turquoise energy beams at the sides—somewhat reminiscent of Kylo Ren’s blade.
- This is just one of several recent in-game Star Wars offerings made available to players from the folks at EA. Past releases include:
About Star Wars: The High Republic:
- Lucasfilm has just launched a multi-year, multi platform series following the Jedi at the height of their power—nearly 200 years before the Clone Wars and the events of the Skywalker Saga.
- This unexplored era of Star Wars will introduce dozens of new characters and threats and will include tie-in stories for fans of all ages.
