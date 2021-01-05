Rejoice, Pilots! A new lightsaber hilt, inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic, can now be unlocked for your starfighters!

Read up on all The High Republic era content coming across the galaxy: https://t.co/LnefxF3jAg pic.twitter.com/eeKcVZJicl

— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 5, 2021