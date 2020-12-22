“Star Wars: Squadrons” Releases Free Holiday Cosmetics

A small but welcomed update has appeared in the game Star Wars: Squadrons bringing with it two pieces of flair you can now add to your ships to give it a little holiday cheer.
- Both the Life Day Orb and Wampa are considered hanging flair, so you’ll see it on the side of your ship once you add it via the customization option, located on the right side of the main menu. You can then click on the ship you want to customize and select your favorite items to bring with you.
- Star Wars: Squadrons has had a lot of great updates come out recently that continue to keep the game fresh.
- New character outfits were added last week allowing you to play as a Hoth and Imperial Executioner pilot.
- If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, Exclusive DLC has also been released with more items coming soon.
- Three weeks ago, there was a significant game update fixing bugs, but also adding the B-wing and TIE defender to the list of ships.
About Star Wars: Squadrons:
- Star Wars: Squadrons is a video game from Electronic Arts set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi and follows the New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and the Galactic Empire's Titan Squadron. You play as two separate characters, one on each side of the conflict.
