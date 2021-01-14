Celebrate Your Love with El Capitan Theatre Marquee Message and Spaghetti Dinner for 2 Package Deals

This Valentine’s Day El Capitan Theatre is continuing their Theatre Marquee Messaging program with seasonal sayings for sweethearts to share, plus for a limited time, messaging packages include a Spaghetti Dinner for 2.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate your love with a personalized message on the El Capitan Theatre Marquee and Spaghetti Dinner for 2 To Go from Miceli's Hollywood.
- Guests may choose a date between January 17, 2021 – February 28, 2021 to place their message on the El Capitan Theatre Marquee.
- Placement is subject to availability and will be confirmed before the purchase is completed.
- Guests may only schedule a marquee on February 14th by booking one of the following packages:
- Option 1 ($150): Your message appears in a loop with theatre content for 1 hour and a digital photograph of your Marquee Message emailed to you
- Option 2 ($125): Your message appears in a loop with theatre content for 1 hour only
- Option 3 ($100): A digital photograph of your Marquee Message only
- All package prices include Marquee Message and Miceli's Sweetheart Dinner for 2 To Go
Miceli's Sweetheart Dinner for 2 To Go:
- Salad (Choice of Tossed Green Side Salad or Caesar Side Salad)
- Spaghetti (Choice of Marinara or Meat Sauce), Meatballs (optional)
- Mini Cannoli Dessert
- Non-Alcoholic Drink of Choice (hot and cold options)
Good to Know:
- Alcohol not included. If ordered, guest will be charged separately at time of order.
- Tax & Gratuity included.
- Voucher to be used for Take-Out/Pick-Up Dining; In-House dining is only available when City & County guidelines deem it safe for restaurants to resume in-house dining.
- Voucher expires on June 30, 2021.
- Guests can place their orders on the El Capitan website.