Celebrate Your Love with El Capitan Theatre Marquee Message and Spaghetti Dinner for 2 Package Deals

This Valentine’s Day El Capitan Theatre is continuing their Theatre Marquee Messaging program with seasonal sayings for sweethearts to share, plus for a limited time, messaging packages include a Spaghetti Dinner for 2.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate your love with a personalized message on the El Capitan Theatre Marquee

Guests may choose a date between January 17, 2021 – February 28, 2021 to place their message on the El Capitan Theatre Marquee.

Placement is subject to availability and will be confirmed before the purchase is completed.

Guests may only schedule a marquee on February 14th by booking one of the following packages: Option 1 ($150): Your message appears in a loop with theatre content for 1 hour and a digital photograph of your Marquee Message emailed to you Option 2 ($125): Your message appears in a loop with theatre content for 1 hour only Option 3 ($100): A digital photograph of your Marquee Message only

Miceli's Sweetheart Dinner for 2 To Go:

Salad (Choice of Tossed Green Side Salad or Caesar Side Salad)

Spaghetti (Choice of Marinara or Meat Sauce), Meatballs (optional)

Mini Cannoli Dessert

Non-Alcoholic Drink of Choice (hot and cold options)

