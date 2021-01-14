Disney Fan Reactions on Twitter to the Disneyland Annual Pass Cancelation News

With the announcement of Disneyland canceling the annual pass program and moving toward a new membership program in the future, we decided to grab some of DisTwitter’s responses:

Some brought humor to the situation:

Disneyland APs eager to visit Marvel Campus at DCA. pic.twitter.com/Jwtbj3f0Ug — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) January 14, 2021

Remember when Disneyland had Annual Passes? That was neat. — Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) January 14, 2021

Fresh start: re-employ those Disneyland tickets books. pic.twitter.com/Ng5tnYly6Y — Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) January 14, 2021

Not to worry though, I'm confident the next system for frequent Disneyland guests will come with an undeserved sense of entitlement, as well. — Matthew Gottula 🏳️‍🌈 (@DLthings) January 14, 2021

Others are understandably sad and angry:

Disneyland just broke up with me and I’m not okay…. 🥺😭 — Krystalle✨ (@Kayy_Rose) January 14, 2021

Sunsetting has officially gone too far 😤 https://t.co/6JGmpVmPbW — Char (@CharOnTwitch) January 14, 2021

I feel like, if I’m honest, they did not think this through. https://t.co/dtYfMZN94u — Teri Koebel (@Tardisgirl510) January 14, 2021

Current mood after hearing that Disneyland passes are being cancelled pic.twitter.com/y803DXLJ7A — SlytherWin (@SlytherrWin) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a few seemed OK with the development:

Whoa got an email from disneyland that they're discontinuing Annual Passes, that slaps honestly. The AP program and the culture around it was pretty bad — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 14, 2021

With one wondering about the vloggers:

If you were a Disneyland vlogger, I guess Im sorry about your luck. https://t.co/1Mm3Ko5fSR — Shawn Rosell (Stimmy Turner) (@shawngorlando) January 14, 2021

And if APs will get help from Josh D'Amaro

when is Josh D’Amaro going to cry with Annual Passholders in Downtown Disney? — Bretatouille (@Schmoofy) January 14, 2021

Whichever camp you fall into, Disneyland Annual Passholders looking for more info about impending refunds can visit Disney’s site.