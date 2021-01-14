Disney Fan Reactions on Twitter to the Disneyland Annual Pass Cancelation News

With the announcement of Disneyland canceling the annual pass program and moving toward a new membership program in the future, we decided to grab some of DisTwitter’s responses:
Some brought humor to the situation:
RIP DISNEYLAND AP: 1984-2021. pic.twitter.com/43OV3TTFYc
— sincerely, ivy marie. 🍾 (@sincerelyivy_) January 14, 2021
Disneyland APs eager to visit Marvel Campus at DCA. pic.twitter.com/Jwtbj3f0Ug
— How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) January 14, 2021
No one:
Disneyland: pic.twitter.com/tAgkHIX6BC
— Francis Dominic🌙 (@francisdominiic) January 14, 2021
Remember when Disneyland had Annual Passes? That was neat.
— Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) January 14, 2021
Fresh start: re-employ those Disneyland tickets books. pic.twitter.com/Ng5tnYly6Y
— Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) January 14, 2021
Not to worry though, I'm confident the next system for frequent Disneyland guests will come with an undeserved sense of entitlement, as well.
— Matthew Gottula 🏳️🌈 (@DLthings) January 14, 2021
Others are understandably sad and angry:
Disneyland just broke up with me and I’m not okay…. 🥺😭
— Krystalle✨ (@Kayy_Rose) January 14, 2021
Sunsetting has officially gone too far 😤 https://t.co/6JGmpVmPbW
— Char (@CharOnTwitch) January 14, 2021
I feel like, if I’m honest, they did not think this through. https://t.co/dtYfMZN94u
— Teri Koebel (@Tardisgirl510) January 14, 2021
Current mood after hearing that Disneyland passes are being cancelled pic.twitter.com/y803DXLJ7A
— SlytherWin (@SlytherrWin) January 14, 2021
Meanwhile, a few seemed OK with the development:
Whoa got an email from disneyland that they're discontinuing Annual Passes, that slaps honestly. The AP program and the culture around it was pretty bad
— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 14, 2021
With one wondering about the vloggers:
If you were a Disneyland vlogger, I guess Im sorry about your luck. https://t.co/1Mm3Ko5fSR
— Shawn Rosell (Stimmy Turner) (@shawngorlando) January 14, 2021
And if APs will get help from Josh D'Amaro
when is Josh D’Amaro going to cry with Annual Passholders in Downtown Disney?
— Bretatouille (@Schmoofy) January 14, 2021
Whichever camp you fall into, Disneyland Annual Passholders looking for more info about impending refunds can visit Disney’s site.