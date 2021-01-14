Disney+ Releases Trailer and Images From Upcoming Original Film “Flora & Ulysses”

Disney+ has released the trailer, as well as a few new images from the upcoming original film, Flora & Ulysses, set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, February 19th.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ released the trailer and new images for the comedy-adventure Flora & Ulysses, premiering exclusively on Disney+ Friday, February 19, 2021.
- The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.
- Flora & Ulysses stars:
- Matilda Lawler
- Alyson Hannigan
- Ben Schwartz
- Anna Deavere Smith
- Danny Pudi
- Benjamin Evans Ainsworth
- Janeane Garofolo
- Kate McCucci
- Directed by Lena Khan
- Produced by Gil Netter
- Based on the novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the film's screenplay is by Brad Copeland.