Disney+ Releases Trailer and Images From Upcoming Original Film “Flora & Ulysses”

Disney+ has released the trailer, as well as a few new images from the upcoming original film, Flora & Ulysses, set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, February 19th.

What’s Happening:

The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.

Flora & Ulysses stars: Matilda Lawler Alyson Hannigan Ben Schwartz Anna Deavere Smith Danny Pudi Benjamin Evans Ainsworth Janeane Garofolo Kate McCucci

stars:

Directed by Lena Khan

Produced by Gil Netter

Based on the novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the film's screenplay is by Brad Copeland.