Dark Horse Comics’ “Avatar: The Next Shadow” to Feature Location Previously Seen in Flight of Passage Attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by | Jan 15, 2021 3:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier tonight, Dark Horse Comics held a virtual panel on their Twitch channel featuring some of the creative forces behind their second Avatar based graphic novel, Avatar: The Next Shadow, where they revealed some elements of the book were derived from some details found in Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this evening, Dark Horse Comics held a virtual panel with some of the creative team behind one of their latest graphic novels, Avatar: The Next Shadow, based on the wildly popular film (and upcoming sequels) from Academy Award winning director James Cameron.
  • The panel featured writer Jeremy Barlow, artist Josh Hood, and VP of Franchise development for Lightstorm (Cameron and Jon Landau’s production company), Joshua Izzo.
  • While the panel discussed many elements of the previous book, Avatar: Tsu’Tey’s Path as well as Avatar: The Next Shadow, Izzo briefly mentioned that with all things Avatar, they take an “Ewa'' approach. Everything is connected, everything matters, and they treat all partnerships and projects the same way.
  • Though only the first issue of the four-part miniseries is available now, with issue #2 due out in February, Izzo expanded on the “ewa” theory, saying that later in the series, readers will experience an environment once only previously seen aboard the Flight of Passage attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • The level of detail with all things Avatar also provided challenges for both writer Barlow and artist Hood, who had to work with specific environments and stick to the way things looked. Barlow specifically mentioned wanting to write up new creatures for the characters to encounter, but was tasked with using similar or rarely seen ones that already exist in the Avatar universe. Hood mentioned that the lack of eyebrows made it harder to “act” in the imagery he created, but also specified the individual stripe patterns of the Na’vi, as well as their intricate braiding as the most challenging part of working on the project.

What They’re Saying:

  • Joshua Izzo: “There is one scene later in the series where the Na’vi and the humans have to work together to go to a new location that we’ve never seen before. Jeremy and I worked out how this can play out from a beat by beat storytelling perspective and where we wanted to send these characters to basically go on a fetch mission to drive the plot forward. It will all make sense once you’re gonna start reading these things. We leaned on some really amazing reference that we pulled from the Flight of Passage ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, at Pandora: The World of Avatar. We needed a location, and we had already built out something that had only been seen on that ride. That is officially part of our world, that ride, Flight of Passage, that’s canonical, so we said ‘let's marry these two universes’ and that reference was sent to [Josh Hood] and we kind of built this scene around something that was seen in one medium, and has been viewed on the big 4D screen and you go in the ride and you experience it but has never been seen cinematically in the Avatar movies, but now we’ve brought together in our story world.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed