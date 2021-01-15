Disney Spreads Magic With New Transformed Children’s Hospital Spaces at Three Central Florida Locations

Disney has announced something that they hope will bring joy and inspiration after a challenging year, as they revealed that Disney magic has been brought to children’s hospitals in Central Florida thanks to their children’s hospitals program.

What’s Happening:

Bringing Disney magic to children’s hospitals within the local communities is part of their legacy, and 2021 will be a little more magical for Central Florida children’s hospitals thanks to Disney’s children’s hospitals program.

Last year, Disney shared that areas within three children’s hospitals right here in Central Florida would be reimagined as part of their children’s hospitals program commitment to provide comfort and inspiration to seriously ill children and their families.

Today, they have announced that these transformed spaces are officially part of the patient experience at AdventHealth for Children, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Nemours Children’s Hospital and are already beginning to make a difference for children who stay there.

Being a child in a hospital can be an overwhelming experience in an unfamiliar environment. Central Florida children and their families facing these challenging times are finding more ease and lessened anxiety during their hospital stay as they engage with interactive, whimsical installations and technology that brings the beloved and familiar characters of Disney stories to life.

Disney is committed to delivering moments of magic to kids when they need it most and these three hospitals are just part of Disney’s $100M plan to reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals and to grant every eligible Disney wish globally.

What They’re Saying: