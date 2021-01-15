Go “Behind-The-Details” of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge With New Video From Disney Parks

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, Disney Parks have posted a video that goes “behind the X-Wings and Blaster Marks of Batuu” and takes a closer look at the design and details behind Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive of Star Wars content, Scott Trowbridge is joined by Executive Creative Director Lucasfilm, Doug Chiang as they take a look at some of the inspiration and design details of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

The video, part of the Disney Parks #DisneyMagicMoments series, is reminiscent of early videos that were released before the land opened at both resorts in 2019, and showcases many of the attractions and experiences found within.

Trowbridge explains that every blaster mark and building scar has been thought out and has a story to tell, and that the land isn’t a “memory of Star Wars” but an area that a guest can become an active participant in their own Star Wars story.

Chiang elaborates on how badly he wanted to fly the Millennium Falcon since he was 15 years old, adding that every detail needs to be realized because as park designers you don’t know where guests want to go, possibly opening the wrong door and breaking the illusion, so everything needs to be fully realized more than in a film or other content offerings.

One thing they both agreed on, is the level of immersion required a new location, not a known one, to allow for a sense of mystery and adventure and possibility and that anything can happen.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is currently open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort remains closed due to guidance issued from the State of California at this time.