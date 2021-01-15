“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Executive Producer Leaves Show After Just 6-Months

Executive Producer Sharon Hoffman has reportedly left the ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! after 6-months on the job.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is in need of a new Executive Producer, with Sharon Hoffman leaving the show after just 6-months in the role.
- Hoffman previously produced CBS Evening News: Weekend Edition and Entertainment Tonight, both for CBS.
- No reason has been made publicly available for the quick exit.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently moved to remote filming again following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles where the show is taped.
- Production had returned to in-studio tapings in September without a live studio audience.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! films at the El Capitan Entertainment Center adjacent to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
- ABC’s late-night talk show has been on the air since 2003 and was previously Executive Produced by Jill Leiderman, who was in the role for 14 of the show’s 17-year history.
- Jimmy Kimmel is also the host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?