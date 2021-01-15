Knott’s Berry Farm to Extend Season Passes into 2022 by the Number of Days Closed in 2021

A day after Disneyland announced that their Annual Passport program has been discontinued, Knott’s Berry Farm shared an update that their Season Pass program is continuing and that passes will be extended day-for-day during their closure.

Thank you to all of our Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passholders for your continued patience and support during this unprecedented time. Knowing our closures have disrupted a new year, we wanted to share some important updates to the 2020 and 2021 Season Passholder benefits: pic.twitter.com/YWmWrjvT9S

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm’s Full Statement:

A Message from Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of Knott's Berry Farm

January 15, 2021 Update

To our Season Passholders,

We want to thank all of our Knott’s Berry Farm Season Passholders for your continued patience and support during this unprecedented time. Knowing our closures have disrupted a new year, we wanted to share some important updates to the 2020 and 2021 Season Passholder benefits:

As announced last year, 2020 and 2021 Season Passes and purchased Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for all of the 2021 season, once the park opens.

Additionally, we will also be offering a Day for Day Extension. For every day that the park is closed in 2021, we will extend season passes for the same amount of days in 2022. This also includes Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable).

Our Season Passholders remain very important to us and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy all Knott’s Berry Farm has to offer.

Sincerely,

Jon Storbeck

Vice President & General Manager

Knott's Berry Farm