“Myth: A Frozen Tale” Being Converted From VR to 2D For Disney+ Debut in February

by | Jan 15, 2021 4:25 PM Pacific Time

Though designed and debuted as an animated short for VR platforms, Myth: A Frozen Tale, based on Frozen 2, is being translated to a traditional 2D format and will soon be available on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Myth: A Frozen Tale, A critically acclaimed animated short film that was developed for VR platforms (namely the Oculus Rift) will soon be available on Disney+ in a flat, 2D format.
  • Based on the mythologies created for the hit film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Frozen 2Myth: A Frozen Tale acts as a bedtime fairytale that completely immerses audiences in the sights and sounds of the animated world. A seemingly ordinary story transforms into a beautiful world, where the elemental spirits of Air, Fire, Water, and Earth reveal themselves through a whirlwind of 2D hand drawn effects, 3D animation, original music, and Evan Rachel Wood reprising her role from the original film.
  • While the Disney+ version will be pre-programmed in where the VR camera is looking, director Jeff Gipson told Collider that “we also have a little intro video for it as well, similar to how Cycles and the other Short Circuits have. So there's a little intro as well, just to set folks up of, this was a VR film. But really excited to bring it to Disney+ and have a place for audiences to view it.”
  • Gipson also commented on influence taken from familiar Disney attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Splash Mountain, and it’s a small world, saying he worked with animator Brittney Lee (who did design work on Frozen 2 and Myth) to achieve the same feeling guests have on those rides by framing and subtly pointing viewers where to look. “We were definitely looking at those rides. There's a moment in the film Myth, it's kind of this fifth spirit moment, we would call it. And this crescendo where all this harmony and this music, it really builds up to this peak. And I remember when Brittney first got in and she was like,’oh, this feels just like a Disney ride. And it was like, ‘yes.’ It is cool, because that was what we were aiming for.”
  • We were fortunate enough to experience the short on the VR medium, which you can read about here, and the digital soundtrack is available on most streaming platforms.
  • Myth debuts on Disney+ on February 26th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jeff Gipson: “I'm so excited. I always think about it as like, well, my mom and dad, or my family that don't have headsets can now access it because they have Disney+. So it's so nice to just get that broader reach to folks that don't have a headset and weren't able to experience it before.”

