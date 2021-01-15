Shanghai Disney Resort’s “A Spring Festival Spectacular” Celebrates the Year of the Ox

by | Jan 15, 2021 7:27 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Shanghai Disney Resort will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with “A Spring Festival Spectacular” from January 19 through February 26. There will be a lot going on from decorations, merchandise, food, and even the debut of Clarabelle Cow! You can get all of the details below.

  • The Lunar New Year falls on February 12 and is the Year of the Ox.
  • The Resort will be decorated in holiday décor and iconic Chinese symbols with Disney touches.

  • Mickey, Duffy, and all their friends will be dressed up to celebrate the occasion, along with “God of Fortune” Goofy, who will bring extra luck and excitement to Guests that see him on Mickey Avenue.
  • Guests will be able to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse in new costumes designed by Chinese designer Guo Pei on February 12, the start of the Lunar New Year.

  • In celebration of the Year of the Ox, Clarabelle Cow will be making her debut at Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • A new show will be debuting called  “Our Families”  which will take place each night after the Nightime Spectacular and illuminate the castle with projections of Disney families.
  • From February 8 through 14, the Shanghainese version of “Once Upon a Time” recorded by actress Pan Hong will return to the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

  • On Mickey Avenue, there will be some special shows taking place like the “Spring Festival Drum Ceremony” and “Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing” where you can see Mickey, Minnie, and Clarabelle Cow dance along with Guests.
  • The Gardens of Imagination will have special Disney character decorations added while the Garden of the Twelve Friends will become the Spring Festival Wishing Garden, where Guests can write messages for the coming year and hang wishing cards.

Disneytown and the Resort hotels will have their own set of events going on for the celebration.

  • Disneytown’s Spring Festival Wishing Star Market will let Guests join interactive games and take part in traditional experiences like dough figurines, Chinese calligraphy, puppet shows, and shadow play.
  • Mickey and Minnie will be joining The Lion Blessing on February 12 and the Dragon Parade running from February 12 through 16 as part of Disneytown Spring Festival Dance Moments.
  • Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel will both have festival decorations and activities like Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting, and dragon mask workshops.

Here is what to expect when it comes to food for the celebration.

  • Wandering Moon Restaurant, located in the Gardens of Imagination, will have Chinese dishes for families to celebrate a traditional “Nianwei,” or end of year.
  • The Royal Banquet Hall, in the Enchanted Storybook Castle, is introducing a family feast for groups of two or four.
  • Shanghai Disneyland Hotel’s Lumière’s Kitchen will have a buffet offering a range of Chinese and western dishes, along with a special festival set menu for two.
  • Seasonal offerings include:
    • Fruit mousse cakes at Remy’s Patisserie.
    • Purple potato ice cream at Il Paperino’s Waffle Snacks.
    • Chinese-style Spring Festival Afternoon Tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café.
  • Across the Resort, Guests can find the Duffy and Friends Tumbler, the Mickey Hot Sipper, and the Chip ‘n’ Dale Spring Festival Popcorn Bucket inspired by Spring Festival drumming traditions.

Last but not least, the merchandise!

  • The 2021 Spring Festival Mickey and Friends Collection includes a Chip ‘n’ Dale headband and the cute Mickey family fortune set.
  • A limited-release Mickey and Minnie plush in Guo Pei-designed outfits will be available starting February 12.

  • A new Duffy and Friends collection will feature Spring Festival costumes with ornamental koi fish, longevity peaches, gold ingots, and other traditional details.

More surprises are coming as Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its fifth anniversary, so stay tuned for even more merchandise, food, and events that will be announced!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning

 
 
