Walt Disney Music Restructures, Promotes Tom MacDougall to President

As part of The Walt Disney Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline their content creation process, Tom MacDougall has been promoted to President of Walt Disney Music, overseeing releases of music from all of the company’s brands.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that Tom MacDougall, who first joined the Walt Disney Company in 1993, has been promoted to President of Walt Disney Music, overseeing the creation and release of music for content from all of Disney’s studio brands including Disney, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and Blue Sky Animation Studios.
- Prior to this promotion, Tom MacDougall was in charge of music for Disney and Pixar animation, credited with hiring Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on Frozen and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Moana.
- His producing credits have earned him several Grammys and an Oscar, making him a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
- His producing credits for Disney go back to 1997’s Hercules and in addition to the many animated films he produced music for, he also co-wrote the song “A Place Called Slaughter Race” with Alan Menken for Ralph Breaks the Internet.
- Under the studios’ new leadership structure, Tom MacDougall will report to Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios Content.
- Reporting to Tom MacDougall are Danielle Diego, who will oversee music from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, and Kaylin Frank, who will continue to oversee music from Disney-branded live-action output.
- Matt Walker is now overseeing music for Disney, Pixar and Blue Sky animation studios.