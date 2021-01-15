Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Shows Off In-Progress Photos of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle took to his Instagram earlier and showed off some pictures of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, still a work in progress, though slated to open later this year.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Vahle captioned the photoset: “Josh D’Amaro and I enjoyed a sneak peek into the great progress the Walt Disney Imagineering teams are making on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser here at WDW. Inside we visited The Atrium and looked out The Bridge windows to what will be a galaxy far, far away. We even checked out the cabins in progress, including their windows to space seen in these renderings.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will begin transporting guests from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to a galaxy far, far away beginning in 2021. This is a new type of immersive vacation, a two-night, cruise-style itinerary where guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds them 24/7 in Star Wars storytelling.

storytelling. From the Starcruiser Terminal, guests will enter an exclusive launch pod for travel up to the Halcyon, their starcruiser in a galaxy far, far away. Through the pod’s viewports, it looks as though you are traveling through space to approach the massive ship that is much too large to land on any planet.

A “spaceport of call” to Black Spire Outpost is included in the itinerary, where special passenger transports take passengers to the planet Batuu (also known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

According to the official Walt Disney World website, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is still set to take guests aboard the Halcyon later this year.