ABC News Announces New Roles For Political News Team in Washington D.C.

by | Jan 19, 2021 10:02 AM Pacific Time

Earlier today, ABC News President James Goldston sent a note to the network’s news division announcing new roles in Washington.

What’s Happening: 

  • As the nation transitions to a new administration, several members of ABC’s political news team will step into new roles at the network. Among the announced changes:
    • Cecilia Vega will become Chief White House Correspondent
    • Mary Bruce will become Senior White House Correspondent
    • Rachel Scott is moving to Capitol Hill to be the Congressional Correspondent
    • MaryAlice Parks is taking on a new role as weekend White House Correspondent
    • Jonathan Karl will serve as the Chief Washington Correspondent and co-anchor of This Week.
  • In addition to the announcements, Goldston commented on each reporter’s contributions to and milestones with the network.

  • Cecilia Vega has covered President Donald Trump since his very first press conference following the 2016 election. She reported on major political events of the past several years, including three Supreme Court nominations, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the Mueller report, and more. Vega was on the campaign trail reporting on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, while also anchoring the Saturday edition of World News Tonight.

  • Mary Bruce served as ABC News’ lead campaign correspondent during the 2020 election. She helped lead coverage of President Trump’s first impeachment inquiry and trial for more than four months. Bruce was awarded the 2018 Joan S. Barone Award, in recognition of her reporting on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

  • Rachel Scott has been an important part of the news division’s reporting on the Trump administration. She also reported on the racial disparities among communities of color during the COVID-19 pandemic and raised critical questions about accountability. She’ll continue reporting from the White House from time to time while transitioning to Capitol Hill.

  • MaryAlice Parks helped craft ABC’s coverage of the 2020 election as Deputy Political Director. She began her ABC News career at This Week as a producer. She covered the 2016 Democratic primary and developed an expertise on the party’s fault lines as well as the progressive movement in particular. In her new on air role she’ll help audiences understand the latest news from the White House as it happens.

  • Jonathan Karl has been covering the White House for the past eight years interviewing both President Trump and President Obama. He’s also served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. Last year Karl wrote Front Row at the Trump Show and is working on a sequel. This spring ABC News Live will launch an interview-based show anchored by Karl that will stream everywhere ABC News Live is available, including Hulu.

  • Karen Travers will continue in her role at the White House, reporting daily for ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne.
 
 
