Disney Theatrical Postpones Opening of West End Production of “Frozen”

Disney Theatrical’s West End debut of Frozen was scheduled to officially open on April 14th and is now being postponed to a new date, to be announced at a later time.
What’s Happening:
- The cold may not bother Elsa, but COVID-19 certainly does as Disney Theatrical postpones the West End premiere of Frozen.
- The show was scheduled to start previews on April 2nd at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, with an official opening night scheduled for April 14th.
- This is the second delay for the production, which was first scheduled to open on November 11th, 2020.
- According to Playbill, ticket holders will be contacted to select a new performance date.
- The original Broadway show ended its run early when all shows stopped at the start of the pandemic. In the U.S., the show will continue as a tour when it is safe to do so.
- An Australian production recently opened on December 1st 2020, a Japanese production is scheduled to open this June in Tokyo and a German production is also scheduled for this year in Hamburg.
Frozen: The West End Musical Cast:
- Samantha Barks – Elsa
- Stephanie McKeon – Anna
- Craig Gallivan – Olaf
- Oliver Ormson – Hans
- Obioma Ugoala – Kristoff
- Richard Frame – Weselton
- Ashley Birchall – Sven
- Mikayla Jade – Sven
- Jeremy Batt – Swing
- Cameron Burt – Ensemble
- Lauren Chia – Swing
- Laura Emmitt – Swing
- Hannah Fairclough – Ensemble
- Danielle Fiamanya – Ensemble
- Matt Gillett – Swing
- Joe Griffiths-Brown – Ensemble
- Emily Lane – Ensemble
- Justin-Lee Jones – Swing
- Jason Leigh Winter – Ensemble / Assistant Dance Captain
- Emily Mae – Bulda / Ensemble
- Jacob Maynard – Ensemble
- Gabriel Mokake – King Agnarr / Ensemble
- Leisha Mollyneaux – Ensemble
- Sarah O’Connor – Ensemble
- Jemma Revell – Swing
- Joshua St. Clair – Pabbie / Ensemble
- Jacqui Sanchez – Queen Iduna / Ensemble
- Jak Skelly – Oaken / Ensemble
- Jake Small – Ensemble
- Isabel Snaas – Ensemble
- Monica Swayne – Ensemble
- Anna Woodside – Swing / Dance Captain