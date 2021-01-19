Disney Theatrical Postpones Opening of West End Production of “Frozen”

Disney Theatrical’s West End debut of Frozen was scheduled to officially open on April 14th and is now being postponed to a new date, to be announced at a later time.

What’s Happening:

The cold may not bother Elsa, but COVID-19 certainly does as Disney Theatrical West End Frozen

The show was scheduled to start previews on April 2nd at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, with an official opening night scheduled for April 14th.

This is the second delay for the production, which was first scheduled to open on November 11th, 2020.

According to Playbill

The original Broadway show ended its run early when all shows stopped at the start of the pandemic. In the U.S., the show will continue as a tour when it is safe to do so.

An Australian production recently opened on December 1st 2020, a Japanese production is scheduled to open this June in Tokyo and a German production is also scheduled for this year in Hamburg.

Frozen: The West End Musical Cast: