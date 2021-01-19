ESPN Re-Signs Broadcaster and Journalist Mark Kriegel to Boxing Announcing Team

Sports broadcaster and journalist Mark Kriegel has been re-signed to ESPN’s boxing announcer team. In addition to contributing to the network’s Top Rank on ESPN events, Kriegel will share thoughts and insights through video and print for ESPN.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced the re-signing of sports broadcaster and author Mark Kriegel to its boxing announcer team where he’ll serve as an essayist, commentator and reporter on Top Rank on ESPN events.

events. In addition to his on-air boxing duties, Kriegel will continue to do long-form story-telling, and video and print features and columns, on a wide array of subjects. Fans will be able to find his work on all ESPN platforms.

What They’re Saying:

Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events: “Mark has the ability to lift us up and take us places never imagined through his masterful storytelling. His video essays have become a signature part of our boxing broadcasts. We are honored to continue to have Mark on our boxing commentator team.”

"Mark has the ability to lift us up and take us places never imagined through his masterful storytelling. His video essays have become a signature part of our boxing broadcasts. We are honored to continue to have Mark on our boxing commentator team." Mark Kriegel: "Fighters risk everything when they step into that ring, and I'm honored to be able to do these stories. Working with our crew – everyone, from the production assistants to the talent – has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

