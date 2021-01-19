The “Sunday Night Baseball” Team Returns on April 1 With an Opening Night Telecast on ESPN

ESPN has announced the Sunday Night Baseball team for the 2021 season — Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian, and Buster Olney, all returning for the second season together as a trio.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian, and Buster Olney will be returning for Sunday Night Baseball beginning with an MLB Opening Night telecast of the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Mets on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

beginning with an telecast of the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Mets on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Alex Rodriguez will be entering his fourth season as a Sunday Night Baseball analyst.

analyst. This will be Matt Vasgersian’s fourth year at ESPN and will continue as the play-by-play voice.

For Buster Olney, this will be his 11th season as a Sunday Night Baseball reporter since starting in 2011.

reporter since starting in 2011. Sunday Night Baseball starts April 4 with the Los Angeles Angels hosting the Chicago White Sox. This will be the show’s 32nd season since starting in 1990.

You can catch Sunday Night Baseball during the following dates and times on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game April 4 8:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels April 11 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves April 18 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs April 25 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers May 2 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies May 9 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves May 16 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres May 23 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 30 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets July 4 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees July 15 7 p.m. Thursday MLB second-half opener: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees July 18 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees