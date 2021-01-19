The Final Issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s “Venom” Will Arrive in April

by | Jan 19, 2021 1:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The final issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s hit run on Venom will arrive in April with Venom #200.

Cover by Ryan Stegman



  • The issue picks up after the events of King in Black, which will have its final issue in March, and “reveal what Venom’s future holds. But in Knull’s wake, what even remains of Marvel’s Lethal Protector?”

Cates and Stegman had an interview on IGN to discuss the final issue:

"It's something that we've been building to, and building to, and building to. Now we're here," Cates told IGN. "Ryan and I talk about that a lot. About how Ryan will send in a new page or King in Black, and it's finally like a drawing of something that we've all been thinking about, a particular moment or a scene that we've all been thinking about for almost four years now. So it's pretty surreal. It's crazy. It really is a testament to how awesome the Marvel fanbase has been and the Venom fans in general, that they've supported the book so much. That this crazy idea of this Knull thing has stuck around so long, that we're actually getting to do this."

"I feel like I'm always pushing. That's just my motto in life and in comics," Stegman added. "So I think there was definitely a lack of satisfaction with what I was doing. I thought that some of the stuff I was doing was cool, but I feel like once I got onto Venom, I started to really hone in what I did well. It was one of the first projects where I was like, 'Oh, I know exactly how to do this and it just suits my style.' Which at the time, my style was nebulous, but I felt like I started drawing in a way from issue one of Venom, that now I feel like in King in Black, it's the ultimate form of that thing. If we have the cover to Venom #200, I feel like right now that would be the quintessential piece that exhibits what my style has become. I'm going to keep pushing for sure. But I feel like I've really found something. It's a little bit annoying that we're getting here to the end of King in Black."

You can pick up the final issue, Venom #200, in April and it looks to be worth it for the absolutely incredible cover art alone!

 
 
