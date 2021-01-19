Psyonix and ESPN X Games Team Up For Rocket League Collaboration for X Games Aspen 2021

Psyonix and ESPN X Games are teaming up to celebrate the upcoming X Games in Aspen and collaborating for a Rocket League Championship Series for the 2021 event.
What’s Happening:
- Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, and ESPN’s X Games have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming X Games in Aspen with new Rocket League items and a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Regional event.
- Rocket League will feature X Games-inspired items in the Item Shop from January 21-24 and from January 28-31. Items in the X Games Tab will include the X Games Octane Decal, X Games Wheels, and Snowblind Topper. There will also be two free items to claim, the X-Skis Player Banner and the X-Board Player Banner.
- In addition, RLCS X will see the introduction of the RLCS X Games: North American Regional that will take place online on January 23-24 and January 30-31. This regional is both an official part of the RLCS X circuit and an official X Games Aspen event where the top North American teams will compete against each other, with the winning team earning RLCS X Games medals. The RLCS X Games will be available on the ESPN App and live on Twitch and YouTube starting at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UTC) beginning on January 23. Viewers will also have a chance to earn new X Games Fan Rewards (the Knuckle Huck Player Banner, and X-Board and X-Skis Toppers) if they tune-in on Twitch for the duration of the RLCS X Games.
- Psyonix and X Games previously collaborated in 2017 for the FACEIT X Games Rocket League Invitational within X Fest in Minneapolis.
- Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and PC from the Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.