Chevrolet and Walt Disney World Team up to Reveal Two New Electric Vehicles on February 14

Chevrolet has teamed up with the Walt Disney World Resort to reveal the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV on February 14.
What’s Happening:
- Chevrolet and Walt Disney World have teamed up to reveal two new electric vehicles on February 14 with a video collaboration series to “show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified.”
- Chevrolet and Walt Disney World have had a partnership in place with the EPCOT attraction Test Track, which is currently sponsored by Chevrolet.
- At the exit of the attraction, you are taken into a showroom floor, which could also be hosting these two vehicles in the future.
- You can catch the full reveal of the vehicles and video series on Sunday, February 14 on Chevy.com/ev.